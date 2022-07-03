Missing girl
Lake Havasu City Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl. Police say Alana Neal, 10, as last ween around 2:30 a.m. in her home in the 3000 block of Shoshone Drive. Neal is described as black, 5-foot-2 and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with colorful braids. She was last seen wearing an orange or pink shirt and shorts, police said.
Anyone with information should call 928-855-1171.
 
 
