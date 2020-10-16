Lake Havasu City Police are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store on Thursday.
Police say a man walked into the Circle K on Kiowa Boulevard and State Route 95 around 9 p.m. Thursday and demanded money from employees. He reportedly took an unspecified amount of cash and fled on foot. Police say the man is described as 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, ballcap, a multicolored face mask and light colored pants.
Anyone with information may call the police department at 928-855-1171. A cash reward is available from Havasu Silent Witness for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Anonymous information can be called into Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-TIPS (8477) or texted to CRIMES (274637). Tips also can be submitted anonymously through a web-based tip service at tipsoft.com.
