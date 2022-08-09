One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting this week at the intersection of Park Terrace Drive and Park Terrace Lane.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the location at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and was reportedly in stable condition as of Tuesday evening.
The alleged shooter was taken into custody, and investigation in the case remains ongoing as of this story.
Police officials are expected to release a public statement on the incident, with additional information in the case, on Wednesday morning.
Earlier: Lake Havasu City police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting in the area of Park Terrace Avenue and Park Terrace Lane.
Officers are still conducting the investigation.
No other details were immediately available, but a News-Herald reporter is headed to the scene to gather more information. Keep watching HavasuNews.com for updates on this developing situation.
