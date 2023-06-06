Lake Havasu City Police are warning residents about credit card skimmers after some of the devices were found at local devices. Police say skimmers were found at stores on Acoma Boulevard, Kiowa Avenue, Maricopa Avenue and South Palo Verde Boulevard.
The devices were attached to the point-of-sale systems, police said. Each skimmer was attached to the top of the keypad display where consumers insert or swipe their credit cards.
Credit Card skimming is the act of attaching an illegal device that copies and stores consumer credit card information to retail devices such as ATMs, fuel dispensers, and point of sale systems, according to the Weights and Measures Service Division. The copied information can be retrieved wirelessly and almost immediately by the criminal and used to perform fraudulent transactions using the stolen credit card information.
Police released surveillance photos of a man and woman who officers believe to be responsible for one of the devices.
Police say consumers can protect themselves by running a debit card as credit to avoid having to enter a PIN, which could allow a scammer to withdraw money from your bank account. You can also inspect ATMs, POS terminals and other card readers before using them. Look for anything loose, crooked, damaged or scratched. Police say you shouldn't use any card reader if you see something unusual. You can also pull at the edges of the keypad before entering your PIN, and you should cover the keypad when you enter your PIN to prevent cameras from recording your entry.
Anyone with information about the skimmer devices can contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Silent Witness will pay a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Anonymous information can be called into Lake Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-TIPS (8477).
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a web page-based tip service at www.tipsoft.com or via the “TipSubmit” mobile application.
