Lake Havasu City Police are reminding the public to keep their vehicles secure as detectives investigate recent reports of stolen vehicles and thefts throughout the city. Police say the thefts have primarily occurred at night and are believed to involve vehicles left unlocked while parked in residential areas.
Police say several of the stolen vehicles have been recovered after they were found abandoned, and because of the proximity and time frames of the crimes, are believed to involve a group of suspects working together.
The police department is recommending that residents park vehicles in well-lit areas, install motion lights or anti-theft alarms, as well as security cameras. Police say security cameras should be positioned in locations that can observe all valuable items, including cars and boats, that are left unattended.
Anyone with information about the thefts should call Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171. Havasu Silent Witness will pay a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of any suspects, police say. Anonymous information can be called into Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-TIPS (8477). Citizens can also use Havasu Silent Witness’ anonymous text messaging service by texting your message to “CRIMES” or 274637. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at www.tipsoft.com or via the “TipSubmit” mobile application.
