Medication - Tablets
Lake Havasu City law enforcement officers are warning the public about counterfeit pills that may contain fentanyl. 

According to Lake Havasu City police, a rise in the number of arrests for counterfeit prescription medication and fentanyl pills has officers concerned that a new trend will soon reach the community. Police say law enforcement agencies across the country have investigated drug crimes involving small counterfeit pills that are laced with fentanyl. The pills are blue with an imprint of "M-30." However, the counterfeit pills are now being produced in other colors, including orange, pink and green, with the same imprint.

