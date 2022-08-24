Lake Havasu City law enforcement officers are warning the public about counterfeit pills that may contain fentanyl.
According to Lake Havasu City police, a rise in the number of arrests for counterfeit prescription medication and fentanyl pills has officers concerned that a new trend will soon reach the community. Police say law enforcement agencies across the country have investigated drug crimes involving small counterfeit pills that are laced with fentanyl. The pills are blue with an imprint of "M-30." However, the counterfeit pills are now being produced in other colors, including orange, pink and green, with the same imprint.
Police say the pills can look similar to candy.
Counterfeit medication use among teens and young adults has increased in Lake Havasu City as a result of the perceived appeal of social acceptance and availability, police said. However, fentanyl has led to a wave of overdose deaths in recent years and police say just one use can lead to death.
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration reports that counterfeit pills are easy to purchase, have become widely available through the use of social media, and are made to have the same look and appearance as prescription opioids and stimulants.
For additional information about counterfeit pills or other illegal drugs, visit the Drug Enforcement Administration's website at https://www.dea.gov. For additional resources on the dangers of fentanyl and how parents can influence their children from using illegal drugs, visit Talk Now AZ’s website at https:/www.talknowaz.com.
