A leadership change is happening at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
On Thursday, Lee Venus, Director of marketing and communications at LifePoint Health, confirmed HRMC CEO Mike Patterson is leaving the hospital to take a new position in Denver. Patterson's official last day is Thursday, Aug. 5.
According to Venus, Dawit Tesfasilassie, current chief operations officer at the hospital, will serve as interim CEO of Havasu Regional Medical Center.
In a statement, Patterson said it was an honor to be a part of HRMC for the past eight years.
“Havasu Regional Medical Center and Valley View Medical Center are among the best hospitals I have had the privilege of serving,” Patterson said. “The employees, physicians, and volunteers are among the hardest working and most dedicated groups of people I have encountered. I am confident they will continue to thrive long after my departure. I will miss everyone in the hospitals and the community and will forever value my time at HRMC, VVMC, and my 18-plus years with LifePoint Health."
