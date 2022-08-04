sizing it up.jpg

Havasu Regional Medical Center’s CEO Mike Patterson and Dr. Michael Rosen discuss the defining features of the da Vinci surgical robot. Rosen is the chief medical officer at HRMC.

 Pam Ashley/Today's News-Herald

A leadership change is happening at Havasu Regional Medical Center.

On Thursday, Lee Venus, Director of marketing and communications at LifePoint Health, confirmed HRMC CEO Mike Patterson is leaving the hospital to take a new position in Denver. Patterson's official last day is Thursday, Aug. 5.  

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.