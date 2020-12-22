US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal

FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. 

 Hans Pennink
Havasu Regional Medical Center received its first shipment of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine Tuesday morning, according to hospital CEO Michael Patterson.
 
Patterson was participating in a press conference with other CEOs and representatives from the Mohave County Health Department when he said he received a text message that the first shipment just arrived at the hospital.  Havasu Regional expects to receive 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and plans to distribute 100 doses a day starting with front-line healthcare workers.
 
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley says 16 healthcare providers have been approved countywide to distribute the vaccine.
 
 
 
