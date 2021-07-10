Lake Havasu City Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours Saturday.
On July 10 at approximately 1:20 a.m., LHCPD received a 9-1-1 call of a person who had been shot in the 2300 block of Alpine Drive. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a male subject deceased in the backyard of the residence from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Havasu resident Daemon Petetan.
LHCPD Criminal Investigations Unit detectives were called out to collect evidence at the location and conduct interviews with potential witnesses.
The investigation has revealed the identity of the alleged suspect as being Carter Beckwith, an 18-year-old Havasu resident.
At approximately 5:45 a.m., Beckwith was located and taken into custody by police officers in Parker after he was found sleeping in his vehicle in the 1000 block of South California Avenue.
Beckwith is being charged with first-degree murder.
