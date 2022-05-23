Although Havasu Riviera Marina is being developed on Arizona State Parks and Trails land, it is being done entirely with private investment through a concession lease between Komick Enterprises and the state parks. Komick Enterprises will operate the marina as a concession of Lake Havasu State Park, but the marina will be in charge of its own fees and annual passes – Arizona State Parks passes will not be honored at Havasu Riviera Marina.
Visitors to the park will be able to pay the day use fee to gain entry between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Day use fees during the summer – from April to September - will be $15 on weekdays (Monday through Thursday), $30 on weekends from Friday through Sunday, and $40 on holidays. Off season day use fees, from October to March, will be $10 on weekdays, $15 on weekends, and $25 on holidays.
Havasu Riviera Marina will offer a “Riviera Pass” that will work similarly to a State Parks annual pass but the passes will not be interchangeable. The Riviera Pass will allow unlimited access to the marine 24 hours a day, any day of the year, for $400 annually.
Havasu Riviera Marina rates
DAY USE
Summer rates
(April to September)
Monday-Thursday: $15
Friday-Sunday: $30
Holidays: $40
Winter rates
(October through March)
Monday-Thursday: $10
Friday-Sunday: $15
Holidays: $25
RIVIERA PASS
$400 – allows 24-hour access to the facility, good for 365 after the date of purchase.
Those rates are out of line! How can they be justified at all? There should be some thought given to locals. A reduced launch rate, similar to what used to be done at Rotary Park where you could show that you lived here and enter free. Out of towners paid a fee.
