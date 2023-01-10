The first 2023 meeting of the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board is scheduled for tonight.
The first meeting of the New Year will service as an organizational one with LHUSD superintendent Rebecca Stone swearing in the board members who were elected in November’s election, Sharon Harvey and incumbent Lisa Roman. Along with swearing in new board members, the LHUSD governing board will also vote on new officer positions, set the third Tuesday of each month as the day for regular meetings and appoint a hearing officer for the district for student discipline issues.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at District office located at 2200 Havasupai Blvd. The meeting is open to the public.
A functioning school board with educated and proven leaders on it. Despite every obstacle that has been thrown at our school board, they've proven to be good stewards of our school district and it's students.
