Lake Havasu Unified School District sent out a letter to families today announcing that Lake Havasu High School and Thunderbolt Middle School will return to a full schedule on Monday, March 22, the first day of fourth quarter.
The announcement comes after the three benchmarks for reopening (number of cases, percent positive and hospital visits) in both Mohave County and Lake Havasu City are on the decline.
Mitigation strategies like mask wearing, daily extra sanitization and contract tracing for all positive cases reported in school will be in place until the end of the year.
