Overnight storms brought more than an inch of rain to the Lake Havasu City area, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, a mudslide closed a portion of Interstate 40 near State Route 95.
Meteorologists at the Weather Service's Las Vegas office said a monitoring station at the Daytona Wash recorded 1.02 inches of rain, while the station at Chesapeake Wash had 1.22 inches. Overnight data from the observation station at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport was not immediately available. In the Mohave Mountains just east of the city, 1.3 inches of rain was recorded.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says a mudslide required the closure of the right lane of I-40 between the SR-95 interchange and Needle Mountain Road (milepost 6). The closure was reported around 4:43 a.m. and it is expected to reopen around 3 p.m., according to ADOT.
Lake Havasu City's weather data says the yearly rainfall totals have reached 3.71 inches.
The weather forecast calls for 30 percent chance of thunderstorms today, and sunny and hot weather for the following week. There's another slight chance of storms on Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service
