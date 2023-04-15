A Lake Havasu City fifth-grader is receiving medical treatment for a potentially deadly infection, after he was transported to Phoenix Children’s Hospital earlier this month. Now his school is lending its support, and asking others to do the same through multiple fundraisers.
Until last month, Javontey Hightower was at the top of his class at Telesis Preparatory Academy. According to mother Heather Hightower, he was unable to recall basic information such as his full name, or what grade he’s in as of this week.
According to Heather Hightower, it began at Javontey’s school on Feb. 23, when he complained of headaches. Heather took her son home, where she recognized that he was suffering from a high fever. And evaluations by local medical professionals did little to ease her fears as Javontey’s symptoms grew progressively worse.
“They told me it was a simple UTI, and there was no concern,” Heather said. “They didn’t do much testing. A few days later his eye was swollen almost completely shut, and the pain was horrible. He was nauseous, and he was urinating blood.”
Javontey was ultimately transported to Phoenix for urgent medical treatment: His kidneys had ceased to function.
As Javontey received treatment over the next several weeks, educators at Telesis Preparatory Academy launched a wristband fundraiser to aid with his medical expenses. When Javontey returned on March 30 - Several weeks and more than a dozen medical prescriptions later - the school presented his mother with $1,100 in proceeds from that fundraiser.
It seemed as though the worst was over.
Telesis Blues
“He is a Telesis Tiger,” said Flo Fallis, an educator at Telesis and family friend. “We wanted to make sure he could feel the love we have for him.”
Fallis has known Javontey since he was in kindergarten, as organizer for a Telesis after school program in which Javontey participated.
“He is a great student and an avid reader who loves science and math,” Fallis said. “I (first heard about his medical issues) about seven weeks ago, and I was very concerned. His mom texted me and let me know they were going to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. I worried for her and him … as a single mom, I know how hard it can be carrying the full load.”
Fallis met with the school’s administration in the hope of helping Heather and her son. Telesis had once done the same for an area student who suffered from cancer, Fallis said, and Javontey was no less deserving.
“I felt like we needed to do something like that for one of our own tigers,” Fallis said this week. “The wristbands were sold for $3. And for a week before (those sales), students could wear blue - His favorite color - for $1. Most of the student body participated in this, and it was amazing.”
For a week after Javontey’s return to school, life seemed nearly back to normal.
“He seemed to be recovering,” Heather said. “We went out to a restaurant, he ate pizza and played arcade games … And then last Friday, he got up and laid next to me. I looked at him and he started to cry. He was trying to speak, but he couldn’t.”
Life Flight
Javontey’s legs had gone numb, as well as his entire right side. According to Heather, her son showed “facial drooping.” With recent diagnoses of blood clots in Javontey’s body, Heather feared the possibility that her son had suffered a stroke.
Heather contacted 911, and Javontey was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center. After nine hours, Javontey was flown back to Phoenix Children’s Hospital for emergency medical treatment.
On Thursday, Javontey underwent surgery to remove possibly infected tissue from his skull. And although doctors’ initial diagnosis appeared to be a sinus infection, Javontey is still undergoing tests to find out for certain.
“At first they weren’t testing for anything,” Heather said. “The MRI showed what looked like a sinus infection that had moved into his right orbital, and was progressing toward his brain. The procedure went well, but he’s still recovering.”
As Heather waits for her son’s recovery, she remains grateful for Telesis’ support almost 200 miles away.
“Telesis is amazing,” Heather said. “They’re an extension of our family … (Fallis) has worked with our family and the students have written messages on a whiteboard and sent pictures to wish him Javontey well. I’m thankful for their support and the love they’ve showed him.”
Now, it’s only a matter of when Javontey will return.
“It’s frightening,” Heather said. “Now we just have to wait. They’re testing for everything, and I hope something comes back, and they know what they’re dealing with.”
As of this week, Telesis still had supplies of blue “Never Give Up” bracelets for sale, with future proceeds to be donated to Javontey and his mother. For more information about how to purchase bracelets, contact Telesis Preparatory Academy at 928-855-8661.
Supporters may also donate toward Javontey and his family on Heather Hightower’s GoFundMe page, at www.gofundme.com/f/javontey’s-care.
Hey Havasu! This family needs our help! Let buy up those bracelets at a premium price! Our use one of the other ways to donate, but lets get busy helping them.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
