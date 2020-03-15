Lake Havasu City's Teen Break has been canceled over coronavirus concerns. The city's spring break camp for children between kindergarten and sixth grade, however, will continue.
The closure follows Gov. Doug Ducey's Sunday announcement that schools in Arizona would close until at least March 27. The Centers for Disease Control also issued new guidance discouraging gatherings of more than 50 people.
Teen Break is an annual three-day celebration of spring held for Havasu teens at Rotary Park. The city announced Sunday night that prepaid registrations for Teen Break will be refunded. Parents in need of a refund should call the Parks and Recreation office at 928-453-8686 for more information.
The spring break camp at Smoketree Elementary School will split participants into small groups as an added precaution.
