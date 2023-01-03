A Lake Havasu City teenager was killed Friday when his dirt bike was involved in a collision with a side-by-side off-road vehicle near Standard Wash.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department, Kaden Abal, 18, was riding in the wash area and the vehicles hit each other head-on around a curve. When deputies arrived, Abal was unconscious and unresponsive, and bystanders were performing CPR. Abal was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. There were no other injuries. The sheriff's department said speed appeared to be a factor in a crash. Abal was wearing a helmet and proper riding gear.
Abal graduated from Lake Havasu High School in 2022. Friends and family held a vigil for him over the weekend at Body Beach.
