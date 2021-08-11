A quick burst of rain and hours of roaring winds left Lake Havasu City a little torn up Tuesday night.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Ashley Nickerson, only 0.34 inches of rain were measured at the airport between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday. The wind, however, really packed a punch, with gusts reaching 46 mph, she said.
And that punch hit Havasu hard. Several residents reported airborne trampolines, tipped over appliances, scattered garbage cans, bent fences, flung pool covers, toppled chimneys, ripped up rooftiles, knocked over walls and incapacitated mailboxes.
Even a large metal shed couldn’t hold its own against the evening storm.
Donkey Acres resident Ray Rickman was outside Tuesday evening when he heard his aluminum shed start to rumble. Taking precaution, he headed back inside to safety. That’s when the storm whipped up enough wind to launch the large shed into the air, over his garden fence and through his green onion patch. It finally crash-landed just feet away from power lines on another fence..
The shed was destroyed, and debris was scattered about his yard. Thankfully, he has a neighbor with a crane that will help him start the clean up process.
Rickman said he’s lived here for more than 20 years and he’s never had anything like that happen during a storm.
There was “more extreme” damage than usual throughout the city as well, Craig Geary, Parks and Recreation field supervisor, said.
City crews spent all of Tuesday working out at Rotary Park to clean up the debris from sufficient wind damage. According to Geary, two trees were lost at the park, and most of the damage was to the upper canopy.
London Bridge Beach also saw plenty of damage, with mostly scattered tree limbs. Two trees were able to be salvaged at that park. City crews are scheduled to spend Thursday cleaning up that area, Geary said.
“Hopefully, we can finish cleaning everything up by Friday,” he said.
He also reported a giant mesquite tree was uprooted along Bridgewater Channel, as well as tree damage along Swanson and Mesquite Avenues and SARA Park.
City crews were also called out Tuesday night for street signs that had blown over, according to city officials.
From 6:09 to 7:30 p.m., the Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to 14 calls related to the storm — eight check hazards, three medical assists, one residential assignment, one commercial fire alarm, and one palm tree fire.
Desert Hills Fire District did not respond to any storm-related calls.
A chance of similar stormy conditions is forecasted for Wednesday evening, Nickerson said, but the weather should stay calm for the rest of the week. The weekend could see some rain, she added, but there’s only a slight chance as of Wednesday afternoon.
