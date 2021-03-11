This year’s Havasu Triathlon, which was supposed to occur Saturday, has been postponed to November, according to an email from event organizer 3 Disciplines, a Michigan-based organization.
There is no confirmation why the event was postponed, but the triathlon is rescheduled for Nov. 6 on the event calendar on the 3 Disciplines website.
Last year’s triathlon, which was organized by Tucson Racing, was canceled last March and rescheduled for Oct. 17, 2020.
The News-Herald contacted 3 Disciplines owner and race director Kenn Krell, but he did not respond to calls as of Thursday afternoon.
