Lake Havasu City is planning to honor and mourn Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away today, by lowering the English flags flying over the world-famous London Bridge to half staff, according to City Manager Jess Knudson.
Knudson said the city will also be recognizing the Queen’s passing by washing the London Bridge in purple lighting - the color of royalty - after sundown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.