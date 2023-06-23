A Lake Havasu City woman is in custody this week, following a fatal shooting at her home on the 3000 block of Appaloosa Drive. On Friday, the Lake Havasu City Police department confirmed that the suspect has been charged with first-degree murder.
According to police, 60-year-old Julia Peat contacted emergency dispatchers at about 12:40 p.m. Thursday, reporting that she had just shot her boyfriend in her home.
Officers soon found the 69-year-old victim deceased at the scene, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. In the course of the police department’s investigation, detectives learned that Peat had intentionally shot the victim.
Peat allegedly told officers that she feared for her life during the incident, having heard that the victim may have had a past criminal history. But according to investigators, the victim did not threaten or harm Peat at the time of the shooting.
Investigation remained ongoing in the case as of Friday, and more details will be released as they become available. The victim has not yet been identified by law enforcement, pending notification of the victim’s next of kin.
Peat's bond was set at $1 million after an initial court appearance. She remained in custody at Lake Havasu City Jail as of noon Friday.
