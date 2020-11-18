Havasupai Elementary School will reopen after an early morning closure becuase of police activity in the area. According to police, a man fired a gun in the 800 block of Satellite Drive around 3:30 a.m. The location is about 1/4 mile from the school campus. The man was arrested around 7:15 a.m. and the incident remains under investigation. No officers were injured.
Lake Havasu Unified School District said in a news release that school officials were notified about the police activity around 6:05 a.m., resulting in the campus closure.
At 7:25 a.m., the district was notified by police that the situation has been resolved. School is set to reopen at 9 a.m. Parents were notified by the school district via text message.
School district officials say there was never a risk to students or staff.
The News-Herald has reached out to the Lake Havasu City Police Department for additional information about the incident.
