The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed at the California state line, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety Information Officer Raul Garcia, state police are working with state transportation officials to clear a reported HAZMAT situation at the location.
Garcia told Today's News-Herald on Thursday evening that additional information in the incident would be released by the California Highway Patrol.
As of 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Today's News-Herald awaited additional information from California law enforcement officials.
Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, ADOT said. There is no estimated time to reopen lanes. Eastbound lanes are unaffected.
