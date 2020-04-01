Two male drivers are hospitalized with unknown injuries after one driver went left of center, causing a head-on collision late Wednesday morning.
According to Lake Havasu City Police, a GMC Safari van was traveling southbound on London Bridge Road when he apparently drove left of center, entering the northbound lane and colliding with a silver Toyota Venza at 11:33 a.m.
The male driver of the GMC had to be extricated from the driver's seat. Both drivers were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
