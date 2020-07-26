A two-vehicle accident on State Route 95 north of Bill Williams Bridge left one driver dead Saturday night.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the collision occurred just before 10 p.m. Saturday near mile post 162. One vehicle crossed over the median and hit the other vehicle head-on. DPS did not provide any additional details, such as type of vehicle or direction of travel.
DPS did confirm that one fatality was involved. No other information was given at this time.
