When temperatures broke 120 degrees during this weekend’s blistering heatwave, some Lake Havasu City residents may have prayed for rain. Now that rain has arrived in parts of Havasu on Tuesday, and the National Weather Service has now declared a flash flood watch throughout the Havasu region.
The flash flood watch was declared for the hours of 2 p.m. through midnight on Tuesday, with meteorologists citing the potential for heavy rainfall as thunderstorms moved south across Clark County, Nevada and Mohave County. According to the National Weather Service, rainfall as much as 1.5 inches per hour remained possible throughout the region.
Weather officials said that the rainfall could potentially cause flooding in washes throughout Mohave County, with a flow of possible debris into local roadways.
The flash flood watch was not a warning in itself, but rather a statement that conditions had become favorable as of Wednesday morning for flooding to occur.
The National Weather Service predicted a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms over Lake Havasu City through Tuesday night, with a 20% chance of storms to follow through Wednesday morning. According to weather officials, skies are expected to clear by Thursday morning, and temperatures are expected to remain at about 113 degrees throughout the remainder of this week.
According to the American Red Cross, residents in affected areas should immediately move to higher ground if flash flooding were to occur, and follow any evacuation orders. Residents are asked to listen to local radio or television stations for the latest information and updates on weather conditions.
Drivers are advised to avoid high water levels on roadways, and turn around if possible to avoid waters that could rise rapidly. Residents should remain especially cautious after nightfall, the Red Cross says, when flood danger will be harder to see.
