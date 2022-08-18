Central Lake Havasu City was hit hard with thunderstorms and heavy rain Thursday afternoon, sparking flash flood warnings and creating torrents of water in washes throughout the city. There were no initial reports of injuries in Lake Havasu City, but an injury accident was reported on Interstate 40 just west of the State Route 95 interchange. There were no immediate details available about the crash prior to the Today’s News-Herald’s deadline.
The National Weather Service’s rain gauge at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport reported .16 inches of rain between 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday. That brings the city’s total rainfall to 2.03 inches for the water year that runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
