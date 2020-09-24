helicopter crash

A helicopter crashed in the desert near Havasu Landing on Tuesday. Both occupants were unharmed.

 Courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

A helicopter crash near Havasu Landing, CA, on Tuesday remains under investigation as of Thursday morning.

The helicopter's two occupants were uninjured, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Colorado River Station.

Deputies and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

This story will be updated with more information as it is learned.

