A Lake Havasu City man is in custody after a hit-and-run accident Wednesday afternoon left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.
Robert M. Bergman, 35, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, hit and run and DUI after allegedly striking the victim at the 500 block of Lake Havasu Avenue. The accident occurred at about 4:20 p.m. according to police, and Bergman allegedly fled the scene. He was later arrested at about 6:45 p.m.
Bergman made an initial court appearance Thursday morning, where his bond was set at $5,000. As of Thursday, he was awaiting transfer to Mohave County Jail.
