Lake Havasu City firefighters were called Wednesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Seabring Drive after receiving reports of a fire that started in the home’s exterior patio area.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and found that the fire had consumed the home’s entire patio, and had possibly spread into the home itself. Fire crews subdued the blaze in about 22 minutes, according to city officials, and occupants evacuated safely.
No injuries were reported among the victims or responding firefighters, and fire crews remained on the scene for an additional three hours for salvage and fire investigation.
As of Thursday morning, the cause of the fire was unknown.
