Lake Havasu City firefighters were called to a house fire late Friday evening, at the intersection of Yavapai Way and Mockingbird Drive.
According to city officials, the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene. Although damage to the structure was extensive, fire officials say that no injuries were reported and two pet turtles were rescued at the scene.
More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.
