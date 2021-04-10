Investigation continues i the area of Sunfield Drive this weekend, nearly a week after the alleged murder of a former Lake Havasu City resident.
According to police officials, no additional details can be given in the case for fear of compromising the ongoing investigation. Police on Friday also couldn’t say if any additional leads had been found, or if an arrest could soon take place.
Police said the body of Stacey Hakes, 37, was found in his vehicle in the 400 block of Sunfield Drive early Sunday morning, apparently shot by an unknown assailant. Investigators have been able to answer few questions in the incident since the shooting occurred, and as of Friday it was unknown whether police had yet identified a suspect in the case.
Anyone with information in the case may call the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171, or call Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously at lhcaz.gov/police.
