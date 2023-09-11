The body of a California man has been identified, almost 30 years after his remains were found in the Kingman area.
On Jan. 22, 1996, two Mohave County residents found the deceased outside of the Kingman City limits. The deceased, now identified as Los Angeles County resident Sherman George, was identified as a black man, 30-40 years old, and about 73 inches tall. According to Mohave County officials, George had been shot in the head and buried in a shallow grave.
Attempts to identify the deceased were unsuccessful until this year. In February, Mohave County Sheriff's detectives elicited the help of Texas-based forensic research company Othram Inc. in identifying the remains.
George was an army veteran, known to frequent the desert area of California and Mohave County with friends from his military service. The victim was estranged from his family, and was never reported missing. He was last seen by his family in late 1994.
Anyone with information in the case, or George's military or post-military activities, is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 928-753-0753, extension 4288, in reference to Death Report 96-01362.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.