Lake Havasu City firefighters were dispatched Monday morning to the 2000 block of Guest Lane after receiving reports of a house fire.
The call prompted a response from multiple fire engines at about 7:30 a.m., and fire officials were able to subdue the blaze in less than 30 minutes. The fire caused substantial damage to the front of the home, and firefighters remained at the scene after it was extinguished.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of Monday morning.
