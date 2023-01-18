Lake Havasu City firefighters responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning in the 2000 block of Winterhaven Drive. According to a city news release, residents at the home noticed fire and smoke coming from a rear bedroom and attempted to extinguish it around 12:30 a.m. Fire crews consisting of four engine companies, one truck company and a battalion chief arrived shortly later and gained control of the blaze within 30 minuets.
There were no injuries reported. Crews remained on scene for two hours to conduct salvage operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
