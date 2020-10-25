President Donald Trump’s visit to Mohave County is scheduled for noon on Wednesday at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport in Bullhead City. The airport is located at 2550 Laughlin View Drive.
The public will be allowed to attend on a first-come-first-serve basis. Doors open at 9 a.m.
The public may register at https://tinyurl.com/mohavemaga.
Wednesday’s rally is one of two the president will hold in Arizona on Wednesday. He also plans to visit the city of Goodyear.
The rally was announced on Saturday at the Red, White & Blue Parade in Lake Havasu City. It’s the president’s second visit to Arizona in a month. Last month, Trump held campaign rallies in Prescott and Tucson.
