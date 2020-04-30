Those who want to get tested for coronavirus can do so this weekend in Kingman at a drive-through mobile site.
The free event will be held at Kingman High School at 4182 North Bank St. from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It’s sponsored by Sonora Quest Laboratories and adds to the state’s goal of getting 60,000 Arizonans tested for the virus over the next three weekends. Participants are asked to pre-register, and more information on how to do so can be found at azdhs.gov/TestingBlitz.
Participants will be swabbed at the drive-through and test results will be returned to each individual within two to three days, Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley said.
Sonora Quest has 500 test kits available for this weekend. All supplies and personal protective equipment are supplied by the lab, a requirement for all organizations who wish to participate in the testing blitz, Burley said.
No testing sites have been scheduled in Lake Havasu City.
More testing locations could open up throughout the county, Burley said, as the list of testing sites is updated on a daily basis. All locations and additional details can be found at azdhs.gov/TestingBlitz.
