Editor's note: This page will be updated throughout the day as more information about the storm becomes available.
3:00 p.m.
The National Weather Service has extended the flood watch for parts of Mohave County. Originally set to expire Monday morning, the watch will now expire Monday night.
The government of Mexico has also updated the hurricane watch to a hurricane warning for the west coast of Baja California. Upon reaching land, rainfall amounts of three to six inches, or even up to 10 inches, are now predicted by the NOAA.
According to the NOAA, fluctuations in the hurricane’s strength are possible, though it is likely to weaken starting tomorrow.
Additionally, the Mojave National Preserve has announced that the park will be closed until further notice due to Hurricane Hilary.
The American Red Cross has also put out recommendations for storm preparation, including preparing emergency kits and securing outdoor items.
“This year’s Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be above average with a chance of 14 to 21 named storms, according to @NOAA. The worsening climate crisis is causing more powerful and destructive storms every year, putting even more people at risk,” The American Red Cross said in a Tweet.
12:15 p.m.
According to a news release sent out by the city, in preparation for possible flooding, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department has made sandbags available.
Sandbags will be available at fire stations 1-5.
The news release also included tips on how to stay safe.
If drivers get caught in heavy rain, they are advised to pull over and wait for the storm to pass. Drivers should also avoid crossing a flooded wash, even if the water does not look deep. If floodwaters rise around a car but are not moving it, occupants should get out and move to higher ground.
Additionally, outdoor furniture, trampolines, or other objects that could get swept up by strong winds should be secured.
According to the news release, “the Lake Havasu City’s Emergency Manager is closely monitoring the situation and working in collaboration with local resources, Mohave County Emergency Management, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure a coordinated response. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of the community.”
Additional emergency preparedness can be found at emergencypreparednessguide.pdf (lhcaz.gov)
11:35 a.m.
According to a Facebook post by the National Weather Service Las Vegas, storm chances will increase today in northwest Arizona and along the Colorado River Valley.
Jennifer Varian with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a realistic range of rainfall through the weekend is one to three inches for Lake Havasu City.
Sudden heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and small hail are a possibility, and flash flood risk will be greatest across northwest Arizona.
In Lake Havasu City, there is a 50% chance of rain starting around 3 p.m.
There is a moderate weather risk for Friday, Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday, and a major risk for Sunday, Trevor Boucher with the National Weather Service said.
Rain is likely to continue until next Friday, however, due to excess moisture in the atmosphere.
“We won’t be out of the woods when it comes to storm activity for these days moving into the middle of next week,” Boucher said.
Travel and other activities may be impacted by the storms.
“Recreation this weekend (anywhere) is highly discouraged,” Varian said. “Dangerous flooding is expected, especially in areas with slot canyons and normally dry washes.”
Mohave County should prepare for "historic, record-breaking" weather this weekend as Hurricane Hilary approaches the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Trevor Boucher of the National Weather Service says the forecast is unlikely to change, and it's "unlikely to get better."
The hurricane is expected to decrease to tropical storm status by the time it reaches Mohave County, but the impacts could be severe. Mohave County has a flash flood watch, and the area could get 50 to 100 percent of its annual rainfall in a 24-hour period, Boucher said. "If the rain is heavy enough, that could happen in a few hours," he said.
The storm is expected to cause chaos throughout the Southwestern United States, with places like Death Valley and Morongo Basin in California subject to the most concern, Boucher said. Some limited highway closures may be in the cards, he said.
The storm will last through Sunday and Monday, with rain in Mohave County persisting through Tuesday, he said. By Wednesday and Thursday, the local weather pattern will be a "garden variety monsoon," he said.
"The worsening climate crisis is causing more powerful and destructive storms every year, putting even more people at risk,” The American Red Cross said in a Tweet."
This statement by the Red Cross is not true.
