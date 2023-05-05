One of Arizona's busiest interstate highways was closed Thursday afternoon as the Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted California investigators in a possible leak of hazardous materials from a transport truck. But on Friday, authorities said there was ultimately little danger in the incident.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a truck was reported to have been leaking an unknown chemical on the shoulder of I-40, near the California-Arizona border. Both westbound lanes of I-40 were closed as investigators responded to the possible HAZMAT situation. But according to California authorities, that material was ultimately determined to be organic peroxide.
Organic peroxides are a component in the production of plastics and plastic resin, as well as styrofoam. The chemical is highly flammable, but represents little direct environmental harm.
As of Friday, California officials said both westbound lanes of I-40 were reopened.
