A three-vehicle accident resulted in possible injuries for several motorists Monday in the area of Sara Park.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety Media Relations Specialist Bart Graves, one person was reportedly trapped in a pickup truck at the scene of the accident, and had to be extricated from his or her vehicle. Another of the involved vehicles was a U-Haul truck.
As of Monday afternoon, the extent of injuries among the victims was unknown, Graves said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
