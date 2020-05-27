An inmate at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman has tested positive or coronavirus. It's the first inmate in Mohave County to test positive for the virus, according to a county press release.
The inmate, who was only identified as a 30-to-40-year-old man, is being housed in medical isolation at the jail and has shown no signs or symptoms of the virus. County officials said he will be monitored and provided treatment as necessary. The inmate came into jail custody earlier this month from outside the state, according to the sheriff's office.
According to the press release, the jail's protocol for all new prisoners involves a quarantine process in which they are monitored and assessed daily for symptoms while being kept in an isolated area.
The press release said as many as 10 people are considered a "close contact" case. The group includes jail medical workers and custody staff, as well as other inmates. They will be monitored for symptoms.
