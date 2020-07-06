A second inmate at the Mohave County Jail has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the sheriff's department.
The inmate tested positive on Thursday, and is being housed in medical isolation at the jail in Kingman. The inmate is a Kingman man between the ages of 20 and 29 who arrived at the jail in late June, the sheriff's department said.
“Once again, our regular intake quarantine process has proven to be a successful protocol in preventing the introduction of the coronavirus to our existing inmate population,” Captain Don Bischoff said in a news release. “I appreciate the efforts of all our jail staff who make this quarantine work so well at keeping our facility safe.”
According to Bischoff, the jail follows a screening process for inmates and jail staff. Jail administration is attempting to identify staff and other inmates who may have been in close contact with the infected inmate.
Another inmate previously tested positive in late May. That inmate had been extradited from outside Arizona and was kept in isolation for nearly three weeks.
