Lake Havasu City Police detectives are continuing to investigate the scene of a reported shooting that occurred in the early hours of Easter morning.
The possible homicide was reported to emergency dispatchers at about 2:50 a.m. April 4, when a male victim was reportedly shot at 424 Sunfield Drive. One victim, identified as a male in his late 30s, was killed in the incident. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Frank Hayden, the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Police have yet to identify a motive in the shooting, and no arrests have been made in the case as of Sunday evening.
Investigation in the case remains ongoing, and any person with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171.
(1) comment
Someone needs to speak up! Stacy didn't deserve to be treated like this! Someone knows who did this....
