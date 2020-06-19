The Lake Havasu City Police department is continuing its investigation into a motor vehicle accident that killed two Havasu residents.
The accident took place Jan. 19, when a driver identified by prosecutors as a 28-year-old Alaska resident Scott Jezorski collided head-on with another vehicle on State Route 95, near the intersection of Lake Avenue and State Route 95.
After 15 weeks of testing by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, toxicology results showed no indication of alcohol impairment by Jezorski, according to statements Wednesday by Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith.
Ultimately, however, Moon will choose whether to pursue felony charges against Jezorski.
According to initial reports, Jezorski was driving a Range Rover on State Route 95 when he drifted left of center, leading to the head-on collision.
Killed in the accident were Havasu resident Maria Ramirez-Rangel, 38, and her 10-year-old daughter.
Two other children, and a passenger identified by investigators as Havasu resident Gerardo Venegas, were hospitalized after the accident.
Witnesses allegedly said Jezorski was seen driving recklessly prior to the accident, and may have been involved in a minor collision prior to the fatal accident.
Police have not yet released the results of toxicology testing in the case. On Tuesday, Smith could not publicly state whether Jezorski experienced a medical issue at the time of the collision.
As of this week, police could not comment on the still-active investigation.
Attempts to contact Jezorski through social media were unsuccessful as of Wednesday afternoon.
