Investigation begins in Dolan Springs homicide
Today’s News-Herald
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a fatal shooting that took place this week in the community of Dolan Springs.
According the county officials, the shooting was reported at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies arrived to find multiple witnesses at the scene, who were attempting first aid to save the victim’s life. The victim, identified as 44-year-old White Hills resident David C. Farris died despite those efforts, as well as the efforts of responding paramedics.
Investigation in the case remained ongoing as of Friday, and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has asked that anyone with information about the incident contact detectives at 928-753-0753, or toll-free at 1-800-522-4312.
