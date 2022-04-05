Three remain in hospital care this week after a seven-vehicle crash on State Route 95 in Lake Havasu City. Now investigation remains ongoing in the incident, and no citations have yet been issued.
The accident occurred at about 9:35 a.m., in the area of Chenoweth Drive, when investigators say the driver of a northbound Ford pickup truck with an attached trailer attempted to avoid hitting another vehicle that merged into his lane.
The evasive maneuver caused the truck’s trailer to swing into the highway’s southbound lanes, where it collided with another vehicle. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety Media Relations Specialist Bart Graves, the initial accident caused a chain reaction, which involved seven vehicles in total.
Four parties involved in the accident were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. One of those patients was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of her injuries, Graves said.
Another person involved in the accident ultimately transported him- or herself to the hospital for treatment as well.
As of Monday, three of the victims remained in hospital care.
The accident remains under investigation by Department of Public Safety officials as of this week.
Earlier: Four people were hospitalized after seven vehicles crashed on State Route 95 in Lake Havasu City near Chenoweth Drive. One of the patients is in serious condition.
According to Sgt. Burns of the Lake Havasu City Police Department, initial investigation of the crash indicates that a driver in the right northbound lane switched lanes, forcing cars in that lane into oncoming traffic.
Department of Public Safety is taking over the accident scene investigation. The highway will be closed for at least another hour, Burns said.
Earlier: Multiple vehicles are involved in an accident on State Route 95 near Chenoweth Drive at Milepost 187. Emergency dispatchers reported several people injured. The highway is being closed to traffic between Lake Drive and Chenoweth Drive as emergency workers respond to the scene. There is no estimated reopening time, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Big headline but useless information. Is the highway still "closed for at least another hour " on Wednesday morning when most people get their paper? Come on editors and writers.
Drivers please be mindful while driving. There have been way too many accidents. God Bless all involved and Thank you First Responders for all you do to keep us safe and help us.
I just hope and pray that woman lives. And she can be a great Mom to that little boy.
It seems to be open range on 95 through town. Rare to see cops or Sheriff's patrolling for traffic. You take your life in your own hand when venturing out there.
This past Sunday I was almost killed at the intersection of I-95 and Airport Centre Blvd. I was coming out of the airport and was stopped at the red light for about 30 seconds. The light turned green and I proceeded into the intersection and some idiot going north bound on 95 blew right through the red light and almost T boned me in the drivers door at well over 55 mph. Luckily, I saw him out of my peripheral vision and slammed on the brakes before we hit. The idiot blasted right through the red light with his horn blaring like he knew he did it. This stretch of road definitely needs some traffic enforcement.
it's a scary stretch. I'd like to see the slower trailer towing traffic stay to the right. the Left lane should only be used to pass... used to be that way and it was regularly enforced. but now every toy-hailer and party boat trailer thinks the left lane is for them to camp out in... forcing crazy people to pass on the right...
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Exactly when will the City Police monitor this piece of highway. The speeds are reaching 70 mph, people are dodging in and out of traffic. People, if you change lanes be aware, a trailer cannot stop on a dime!!! Stopping 20K lbs is not that easy!!
