The victim in a 1989 homicide has been identified, and now Mohave County investigators are seeking any information as to the party responsible for her death - Or the whereabouts of her children.
Mohave County officials found the victim on Dec. 12 of that year, in the area of Lake Mead, 50 miles south of Las Vegas. The victim was found wearing no clothing, and had been stabbed multiple times. Investigators ascertained the victim was killed in the same area she was found.
In February 2022, the victim’s fingerprints appeared to identify the victim as Bakersfield resident Maria Ortiz.
Detectives last year contacted a possible acquaintance of Ortiz last year, who led investigators to believe that Ortiz may also have been known as Marina Ramos. The acquaintance, who was revealed to be Ramos’ cousin, told detectives that Ramos and her two daughters - ages 2 months and 14 months - had been missing since 1989.
Another family member of Ramos offered a DNA sample, ultimately leading investigators to conclude that Ramos and Ortiz were one and the same.
Ramos was last seen in August 1989 in the Bakersfield area with her two daughters, Elizabeth Lisa Ramos (born June 23, 1988) and Jasmine Maria Ramos (born June 15, 1989). Ortiz was last known to be in the company of a hispanic male known to investigators only as “Fernando.” The four were last seen driving in “Fernando’s” black SUV, traveling to his home in Ontario, California.
Investigators are seeking any possible information in Ramos’ death, or the whereabouts of her children, who would now be 34 and 33 years old. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, ext. 4408.
(0) comments
