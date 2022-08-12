Coffee has become a staple beverage for busy college students, and for many, an extra shot of espresso is the only thing getting them through the day. But is this a healthy habit?
Well, there’s good news and bad news for coffee lovers.
According to the American Heart Association, “caffeine may improve your mood, help your brain work better and improve performance during exercise.” Coffee is also a great source of antioxidants, which help protect your cells from damage.
Additionally, a study conducted by the American Heart Association found that drinking coffee is linked to a reduced risk of heart failure and stroke. There is also research to suggest that drinking coffee can help you live longer.
But don’t go running to the line at Dutch Bros quite yet. While there are certainly health benefits to drinking coffee, excess consumption can have negative effects.
The Mayo Clinic explained that a high consumption of unfiltered coffee may be associated with slight elevations in cholesterol levels. And in some cases, coffee can also cause insomnia and anxiety. There is also a risk of forming a dependency on the beverage, which, let’s face it, many of us have!
The healthfulness of this caffeinated drink also depends on the way you take it. Additives like sugar and creamer instantly make your coffee less healthy, as explained by Healthline, “Sugar, mainly due to its high amount of fructose, is linked to all sorts of serious diseases like obesity and diabetes.” So, if you need a morning boost, consider giving black coffee a try.
But, like with many things in life, the key here is moderation. Though coffee was once looked at as a dangerous beverage (fun fact, it was banned in Sweden!), it has recently been found to be surprisingly healthful. That is, as long as it is not abused or loaded with high amounts of sugar.
There’s nothing wrong with enjoying a cup of coffee to start your day! Just be mindful of the amount you’re consuming.
