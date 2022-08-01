Election Day is finally here as voters head to polling places throughout Arizona for the 2022 Primary Election.
Polls in Mohave County open at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. According to Mohave County Deputy Elections Director Steve Harris, the first batch of results are expected to be counted and announced by about 8 p.m. tonight.
A link to the results will be on Mohave County’s homepage at Mohave.gov when they are available, and updates on the election will be posted throughout the evening at Havasunews.com as well.
The initial count will be posted on election night with the tally of all early ballots and regular ballots cast on Election Day.
The Candidates
Timothy Trayer (write-in)
State Representative District 30 (2 seats)
Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City)
Donna McCoy (R-Lake Havasu City)
John Gillette (R-Kingman)
Marianne Salem (R-Kingman)
Bill Hardt (R-Bullhead City)
Nohl Rosen (R-Wickenburg)
Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City)
Paul Gosar (R-Bullhead City)
Sandra Dowling (R-Litchfield Park)
Jack Harper (R-Surprise) – write-in
Final results aren’t expected for at least a few days as election-day drop off ballots and provisional ballots are tallied.
Where to vote
All voters are required to cast their Election Day ballot in their home precinct – the precinct in which they are registered.
There are a total of 24 precincts in Mohave County, but only three precincts in the Lake Havasu area. All polling sites in Mohave County will open at 6 a.m. today, and will remain open until 7 p.m.
Lake Havasu City residents that live in the Board of Supervisors District 3 (represented by Supervisor Buster Johnson) are in the Lake Havasu South precinct.
There will be a total of four polling sites throughout the precinct:
· Mount Olive Lutheran Church, located at 2170 Havasupai Blvd.
· Quality Inn, located at 271 S. Lake Havasu Ave.
· Christ Chapel, located at 3450 Chemehuevi Blvd.
· St. Michael’s United Methodist Church, located at 2895 S. Jamaica Blvd.
Residents that live within the Lake Havasu City limits and are in Board of Supervisors District 5 (represented by Supervisor Ron Gould) are in the Lake Havasu North precinct. There will be two polling places available:
· Mountain View Property Owners Association, located at 2635 Anita Ave.
· Bethany Bible Church, located at 1200 Park Terrace Avenue
Residents outside the city limits that live in the unincorporated areas to the north of the city, in Board of Supervisors District 5 (represented by Gould), are in the Desert Hills precinct. The precinct’s lone polling site will be at the Desert Hills Fire Station, located at 3983 London Bridge Road.
Registered voters in Havasu can call the City Clerk’s office at 928-453-4142 for help finding their polling site on Election Day.
