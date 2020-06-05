Clothing retailer JCPenney announced Friday it would close 154 stores across 20 states, including three stores in Arizona, as part of its bankruptcy plan. The Lake Havasu City store will remain open, according to the list.
The company said it would continue to operate the majority of its stores as well as its online portal, jcp.com.
The three Arizona JCPenney stores that will close are in Cottonwood, Phoenix and Tucson.
Store closures include:
Covington Mall, in Andalusia
Regency Square, in Florence
Jackson Square, in Scottsboro
Spanish Fort Town Center, in Spanish Fort
Little Creek Center, in Cottonwood
Christown Spectrum, in Phoenix
El Con Shopping Center, in Tucson
Independence Center, in Batesville
Conway Towne Center, in Conway
Mellor Park Mall, in El Dorado
The Fashion Center, in Harrison
Rancho Del Chino Shopping Center, in Chino
The JCPenney at 1228 Main Street, in Delano
San Luis Plaza, in Los Banos
Woodland Plaza, in Paso Robles
Inland Center, in San Bernardino
West Valley Mall, in Tracy
Countryside Plaza, in Turlock
Yreka Junction Mall, in Yreka
The JCPenney at 135 Bockman Drive, in Fort Collins
River Landing Shopping Center, in Montrose
Torrington Commons, in Torrington
Desoto Square Mall, in Bradenton
Coralwood Shopping Center, in Cape Coral
Gulf Coast Town Center, in Fort Myers
Regency Square Mall, in Jacksonville
Eagle Ridge Mall, in Lake Wales
Santa Rosa Shopping Center, in Mary Esther
Orlando Fashion Square, in Orlando
Lakeshore Mall, in Sebring
Westshore Plaza, in Tampa
Georgia Square, in Athens
Northlake Mall, in Atlanta
Arbor Place Mall, in Douglasville
Lakeshore Mall, in Gainesville
Mount Berry Mall, in Rome
Statesboro Mall, in Statesboro
Hatcher Point Mall, in Waycross
Lewiston Shopping Center, in Lewiston
Northfield Square, in Bourbonnais
River Oaks Shopping Center, in Calumet City
University Mall, in Carbondale
Freeport Mall, in Freeport
Times Square Mall, in Mt. Vernon
Bedford Town Fair, in Bedford
NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road, in Indianapolis
River Point Mall, in Madison
Pilgrim Place Mall, in Plymouth
Richmond Square, in Richmond
Vincennes Plaza, in Vincennes
The JCPenney at 504 N Adams Street, in Carroll
Marshalltown Mall, in Marshalltown
Flint Hills Village, in Emporia
Liberal Plaza, in Liberal
Green River Plaza, in Campbellsville
Danville Manor Shopping Center, in Danville
Bradford Square, in Hopkinsville
Market Square, in Maysville
Middlesboro Mall, in Middlesboro
Town Square Mall, in Owensboro
Acadiana Mall, in Lafayette
Lakeside Shopping Center, in Metairie
Regal Court Shopping Center, in Shreveport
Boulevard @ Box Hill, in Abingdon
Woodmore Towne Center, in Lanham
Country Club Mall, in La Vale
Cadillac Shopping Center, in Cadillac
The JCPenney at 408 E Mitchell St, in Petoskey
Riverdale Village, in Coon Rapids
Eden Prairie Center, in Eden Prairie
Grove Square Shopping Center, in Maple Grove
Sawmill Square Mall, in Laurel
Starkville Crossing, in Starkville
Bolger Square, in Independence
Kirksville Shopping Center, in Kirksville
Gallatin Valley Mall, in Bozeman
Conestoga Mall, in Grand Island
West Street Shopping Center, in Keene
Mountain Valley Mall, in North Conway
Upper Valley Plaza, in West Lebanon
White Sands Mall, in Alamogordo
Finger Lakes Mall, in Auburn
Batavia City Centre, in Batavia
Roseland Shopping Center, in Canandaigua
Sangertown Square Mall, in New Hartford
Henderson Square, in Henderson
Biggs Park Shopping Center, in Lumberton
Twin Rivers Mall, in New Bern
North Hills Shopping Center, in Raleigh
Richmond Plaza, in Rockingham
Chapel Hill Mall, in Akron
Tri County Plaza, in Akron
Carnation Mall, in Alliance
Ashtabula Mall, in Ashtabula
Governors Plaza, in Cincinnati
Northtowne Mall, in Defiance
Summit Square Shopping Center, in East Liverpool
The Shoppes At Parma, in Parma
Miami Valley Mall, in Piqua
Tandy Town Shopping Center, in McAlester
Town Center Plaza, in Midwest City
Arrowhead Mall, in Muskogee
Tulsa Promenade, in Tulsa
McMinnville Plaza, in McMinnville
Garden Valley Mall, in Roseburg
Clearview Mall, in Butler
North Hanover Mall, in Hanover
Beaver Valley Mall, in Monaca
Monroeville Mall, in Monroeville
Galleria @ Pittsburgh Mills, in Tarentum
Anderson Mall, in Anderson
Cross Creek Mall, in Beaufort
Magnolia Mall, in Florence
Myrtle Beach Mall, in Myrtle Beach
Prince of Orange Mall, in Orangeburg
Rock Hill Galleria, in Rock Hill
University Mall, in Brookings
Bradley Square, in Cleveland
Columbia Mall, in Columbia
Dyersburg Mall, in Dyersburg
Kingsport Town Center, in Kingsport
Foothills Mall, in Maryville
Three Star Mall, in McMinnville
Timber Creek Crossing, in Dallas
Crossroads Mall, in Greenville
West Hills Mall, in Huntsville
Music City Mall, in Lewisville
Lufkin Shopping Center, in Lufkin
Palestine Mall, in Palestine
Mirabeau Square, in Paris
Layton Hills Mall, in Layton
Cache Valley Mall, in Logan
Bennington Square, in Bennington
Danville Mall, in Danville
Colonial Mall, in Staunton
Crossroads Shopping Center, in Menomonee Falls
