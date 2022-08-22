Clay Jacobson

Clay Jacobson, the inventor of the jet ski, died Aug. 18 at age 88. He was a resident of the Parker area for many year. In this photo from the 1960s, Jacobson is seen riding one of the early models of his jet skis.

 Pioneer file photo

The man credited with having invented the Jet Ski, Clay Jacobson, has died. He died Aug. 18 in Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia. He was 88 years old.

Jacobson spent much of his later life in the Parker area.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.