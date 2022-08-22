The man credited with having invented the Jet Ski, Clay Jacobson, has died. He died Aug. 18 in Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia. He was 88 years old.
Jacobson spent much of his later life in the Parker area.
He was born in Portland, Ore. On Oct. 12, 1933. His family moved to Southern California, where he studies physics and engineering while at Manual Arts High School and Los Angeles City College. He continued studying engineering and jet engines after he joined the U.S. Marine Corps reserves.
He developed the idea of the jet ski from his motorcycle racing. He understood the need for heavy clothing when riding a motorcycle due to the danger of falling off. He began sketching, designing and developing a “motorcycle for the water,” which would eventually develop into the jet ski. The first prototype for the stand-up jet ski was up and running in 1965. He applied for and received patents for many of the systems he developed.
A second prototype was completed in 1966, and this caught the attention of Canadian manufacturer Bombardier. They entered into a licensing agreement with Jacobson that led to the introduction of their “Sea Doo” line in 1968.
Jacobson also developed a sit-down model, receiving the patent for it in February, 1969. These were marketed by Bombardier and later by Kawasaki.
During his time in the Parker area, Jacobson opposed efforts by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to release water from Alamo Dam into the Bill Williams River so maintenance work could be done on the dam. He said this would destroy the ecosystem that had developed on the river.
Jacobson was also an avid pilot who flew his Cessna 208 Caravan Amphibian around the world.
The Parker Regional Chamber of Commerce & Tourism released this statement:
“The Parker Regional Chamber of Commerce & Tourism is saddened to learn about the death of Clayton Jacobson II. For those that knew Clayton, they knew that he was an amazing guy, creator of the jet ski, and resident of Parker for many years. On behalf of the entire Parker Regional Chamber of Commerce & Tourism and the river community, our thoughts and prayers will be with the Jacobson Family and friends.”
